NetScout: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) on Thursday reported net income of $9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Westford, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The provider of products that gauge network performance posted revenue of $191.1 million in the period.

NetScout expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.10 to $2.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $800 million to $830 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTCT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTCT

