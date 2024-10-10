Neogen: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Neogen Corp. (NEOG) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.6 million in…

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Neogen Corp. (NEOG) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Lansing, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share.

The maker of medical testing kits posted revenue of $217 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $216.1 million.

Neogen expects full-year revenue in the range of $925 million to $955 million.

