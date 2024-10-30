NCS Multistage: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NCSM) on Wednesday reported net income of $4.1 million in…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NCSM) on Wednesday reported net income of $4.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.60. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.50 per share.

The company posted revenue of $44 million in the period.

