Live Radio
Home » Latest News » NCS Multistage: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NCS Multistage: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 30, 2024, 5:47 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NCSM) on Wednesday reported net income of $4.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.60. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.50 per share.

The company posted revenue of $44 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NCSM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NCSM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up