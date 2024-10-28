NBT: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORWICH, N.Y. (AP) — NORWICH, N.Y. (AP) — NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) on Monday reported net income of $38.1 million…

NORWICH, N.Y. (AP) — NORWICH, N.Y. (AP) — NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) on Monday reported net income of $38.1 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Norwich, New York, said it had earnings of 80 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $202 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $148.1 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NBTB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NBTB

