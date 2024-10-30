Navient: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Virgin Islands (AP) — HERNDON, Virgin Islands (AP) — Navient Corp. (NAVI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2…

HERNDON, Virgin Islands (AP) — Navient Corp. (NAVI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2 million in its third quarter.

The Herndon, Virgin Islands-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The student loan servicing company posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $140 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $150 million.

