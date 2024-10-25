Live Radio
NatWest: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 25, 2024, 5:04 AM

EDINBURGH, Britain (AP) — EDINBURGH, Britain (AP) — NatWest Group plc (NWG) on Friday reported net income of $1.52 billion in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Edinburgh, Britain, said it had earnings of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 36 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $9.48 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $4.87 billion, which beat Street forecasts.

