Nasdaq: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $306 million. On…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $306 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 74 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The exchange operator posted revenue of $1.9 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.15 billion, missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.17 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NDAQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NDAQ

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.