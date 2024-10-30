Nacco: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Nacco Industries Inc. (NC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $15.6 million in its third…



The Cleveland-based company said it had net income of $2.14 per share.

The small appliance maker posted revenue of $61.7 million in the period.

