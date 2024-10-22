Nabors: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $55.8 million…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $55.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of $6.86. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.35 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.73 per share.

The drilling contractor posted revenue of $743.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $731.8 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $750.2 million.

