Murphy USA: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) — EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) — Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of…

EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) — EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) — Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $149.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the El Dorado, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of $7.20.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.64 per share.

The gasoline station operator posted revenue of $5.24 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.6 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MUSA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MUSA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.