Mueller Industries: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) on Tuesday reported profit of $168.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Collierville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $1.48.

The copper, brass, aluminum and plastic products company posted revenue of $997.8 million in the period.

