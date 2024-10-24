MSC Industrial: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MSC Industrial Direct Co. (MSM) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of…

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MSC Industrial Direct Co. (MSM) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $55.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Melville, New York-based company said it had profit of 99 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.03 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The distributor of industrial tools and supplies posted revenue of $952.3 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $959.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $258.6 million, or $4.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.82 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.