Mr Cooper: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $80 million.

The Coppell, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.84 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.54 per share.

The reinsurance company posted revenue of $424 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $531.8 million.

