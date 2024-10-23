Morningstar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Morningstar Inc. (MORN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $119.7 million in its third quarter.…

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $2.77 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2 per share.

The investment research firm posted revenue of $569.4 million in the period.

