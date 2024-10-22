Moody’s: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Moody’s Corp. (MCO) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $534 million. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Moody’s Corp. (MCO) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $534 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $2.93 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were $3.21 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.89 per share.

The credit ratings agency posted revenue of $1.81 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.73 billion.

Moody’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.90 to $12.10 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.