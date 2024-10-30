Monro: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Monro Muffler Brake Inc. (MNRO) on Wednesday reported earnings of $5.6 million…

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Monro Muffler Brake Inc. (MNRO) on Wednesday reported earnings of $5.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rochester, New York-based company said it had profit of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 17 cents per share.

The automotive repair chain posted revenue of $301.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MNRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MNRO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.