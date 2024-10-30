Monolithic: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of…

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $144.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Kirkland, Washington-based company said it had net income of $2.95. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to $4.06 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.96 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $620.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $600.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Monolithic said it expects revenue in the range of $600 million to $620 million.

