Mondelez: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $863 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 99 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The maker of Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Trident gum posted revenue of $9.2 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.07 billion.

