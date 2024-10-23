Moelis: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Moelis & Co. (MC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $16.9 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Moelis & Co. (MC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $16.9 million.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of 22 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $273.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $273.8 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $269.6 million.

