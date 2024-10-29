Modine: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $46.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Racine, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 97 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The heating and cooling products maker posted revenue of $658 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $644.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MOD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MOD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.