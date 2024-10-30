Mister Car Wash: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of…

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $22.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tucson, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 9 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The car wash operator posted revenue of $249.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $248.8 million.

Mister Car Wash expects full-year earnings in the range of 35 cents to 36 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $988 million to $995 million.

