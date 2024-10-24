Minerals Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) on Thursday reported net income of $46.7 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) on Thursday reported net income of $46.7 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.45 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.51 per share.

The maker of mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products posted revenue of $524.7 million in the period.

