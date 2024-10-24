MidWestOne: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (MOFG) on Thursday reported a loss…

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (MOFG) on Thursday reported a loss of $95.7 million in its third quarter.

The Iowa City, Iowa-based bank said it had a loss of $6.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 58 cents per share.

