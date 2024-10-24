Midland States Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (AP) — EFFINGHAM, Ill. (AP) — Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $18.5…

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (AP) — EFFINGHAM, Ill. (AP) — Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $18.5 million.

The bank, based in Effingham, Illinois, said it had earnings of 74 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $124.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $74.3 million, also surpassing Street forecasts.

