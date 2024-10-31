MGP: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) — ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) — MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $23.6 million.…

The Atchison, Kansas-based company said it had profit of $1.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.29 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The producer of distillery and ingredients products used by the packaged goods industry posted revenue of $161.5 million in the period.

MGP expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.55 to $5.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $695 million to $705 million.

