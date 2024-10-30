MetLife: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MetLife Inc. (MET) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $1.34 billion. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MetLife Inc. (MET) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $1.34 billion.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.81 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.93 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.16 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $18.44 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $17.61 billion, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.47 billion.

