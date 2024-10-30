Meta Platforms: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income…

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $15.69 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had net income of $6.03.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.19 per share.

The social media company posted revenue of $40.59 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $40.21 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Meta Platforms said it expects revenue in the range of $45 billion to $48 billion.

