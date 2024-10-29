Meritage: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Meritage Homes Corp. (MTH) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $196…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Meritage Homes Corp. (MTH) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $196 million.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $5.34.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.05 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.59 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.58 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTH

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.