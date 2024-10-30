Merit Medical: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net…

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $28.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the South Jordan, Utah-based company said it had net income of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 86 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The maker of disposable medical devices posted revenue of $339.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $335 million.

Merit Medical expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.33 to $3.38 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion.

