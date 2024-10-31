Merck: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RAHWAY, N.J. (AP) — RAHWAY, N.J. (AP) — Merck & Co. (MRK) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $3.16 billion.…

RAHWAY, N.J. (AP) — Merck & Co. (MRK) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $3.16 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Rahway, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.24. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and restructuring costs, were $1.57 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.50 per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $16.66 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.55 billion.

Merck expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.72 to $7.77 per share, with revenue in the range of $63.6 billion to $64.1 billion.

