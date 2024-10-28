Merchants Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $61.3 million. The…

The Carmel, Indiana-based bank said it had earnings of $1.17 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.42 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $355.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $149.6 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $156.1 million.

