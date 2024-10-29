McDonald’s: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — McDonald’s Corp. (MCD) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $2.26 billion. The Chicago-based company…

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $3.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.23 per share.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $3.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.23 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.18 per share.

The world’s biggest hamburger chain posted revenue of $6.87 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.8 billion.

