Mattel: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Mattel Inc. (MAT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $372.4 million.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had net income of $1.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $1.14 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The toy maker posted revenue of $1.84 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

Mattel expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.35 to $1.45 per share.

