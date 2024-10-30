Matson: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Matson Inc. (MATX) on Wednesday reported net income of $199.1 million in its third…

HONOLULU (AP) — Matson Inc. (MATX) on Wednesday reported net income of $199.1 million in its third quarter.

The Honolulu-based company said it had profit of $5.89 per share.

The ocean transportation and logistics services company posted revenue of $962 million in the period.

