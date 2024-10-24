Materialise: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LEVUEN, Belgium (AP) — LEVUEN, Belgium (AP) — Materialise NV (MTLS) on Thursday reported net income of $3.4 million in its third quarter.
The Levuen, Belgium-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share.
The 3D printing software and medical and industrial products company posted revenue of $76.9 million in the period.
