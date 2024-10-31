MasterCard: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — MasterCard Inc. (MA) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $3.26 billion. On…

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — MasterCard Inc. (MA) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $3.26 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Purchase, New York-based company said it had net income of $3.53. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were $3.89 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.73 per share.

The processor of debit and credit card payments posted revenue of $7.37 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.25 billion.

