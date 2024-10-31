MasTec: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — MasTec Inc. (MTZ) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $95.2…

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — MasTec Inc. (MTZ) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $95.2 million.

The Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.63 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.

The utility contractor posted revenue of $3.25 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.43 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, MasTec expects its per-share earnings to be $1.29.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.33 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

MasTec expects full-year earnings to be $3.75 per share, with revenue expected to be $12.23 billion.

