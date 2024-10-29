Masco: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — Masco Corp. (MAS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $167 million. The…

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — Masco Corp. (MAS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $167 million.

The Livonia, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.08 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The maker of Behr paint, Delta faucets and other building products posted revenue of $1.98 billion in the period, which also matched Street forecasts.

Masco expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.05 to $4.15 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAS

