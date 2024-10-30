Martin Marietta: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $363 million.

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $5.91 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.41 per share.

The seller of granite, limestone, sand and gravel posted revenue of $1.89 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.92 billion.

Martin Marietta expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.45 billion to $6.71 billion.

