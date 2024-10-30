Markel Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Markel Group Inc. (MKL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of…

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Markel Group Inc. (MKL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $905 million.

The Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $66.25 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $17.34 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $21.97 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $4.61 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.69 billion, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.74 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MKL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MKL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.