MarineMax: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — MarineMax Inc. (HZO) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $4 million.

The Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The recreational boat dealer posted revenue of $563.1 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $572.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $38.1 million, or $1.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.43 billion.

MarineMax expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.80 to $2.80 per share.

