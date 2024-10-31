Marcus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marcus Corp. (MCS) on Thursday reported profit of $23.3 million in its third quarter.…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marcus Corp. (MCS) on Thursday reported profit of $23.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 78 cents per share.

The operator of movie theaters, hotels and resorts posted revenue of $232.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCS

