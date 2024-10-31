Marchex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Marchex Inc. (MCHX) on Thursday reported a loss of $831,000 in its third quarter.…

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 1 cent per share.

The advertising and marketing company posted revenue of $12.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Marchex said it expects revenue in the range of $12 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCHX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCHX

