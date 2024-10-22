Manhattan Associates: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $63.8 million. On a…

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.03. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were $1.35 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $266.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $263.4 million.

Manhattan Associates expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.60 to $4.62 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.04 billion.

