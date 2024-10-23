MakeMyTrip: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GURGAON, India (AP) — GURGAON, India (AP) — MakeMyTrip Ltd. (MMYT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $17.9 million in its…

The Gurgaon, India-based company said it had net income of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to 36 cents per share.

The online travel company posted revenue of $211 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MMYT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MMYT

