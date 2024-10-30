Magnachip: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHEONGJU-SI, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — CHEONGJU-SI, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. (MX) on Wednesday reported a…

On a per-share basis, the Cheongju-Si, Korea, Republic Of-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 34 cents per share.

On a per-share basis, the Cheongju-Si, Korea, Republic Of-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The chip products maker posted revenue of $66.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Magnachip said it expects revenue in the range of $59 million to $64 million.

