Madrigal: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) on Thursday reported a loss of $107 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $4.92.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $6.94 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $62.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $33.4 million.

