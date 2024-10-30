M/I Homes: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $145.4 million.…

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $5.10 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.94 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.13 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MHO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MHO

