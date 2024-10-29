Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Luxfer: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Luxfer: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 29, 2024, 4:56 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) on Tuesday reported profit of $12.7 million in its third quarter.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 28 cents per share.

The materials technology company specializing in aluminum, magnesium and zirconium posted revenue of $99.4 million in the period.

Luxfer expects full-year earnings in the range of 88 cents to 94 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LXFR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LXFR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up