LSB: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) on Tuesday reported a loss of $25.4 million…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) on Tuesday reported a loss of $25.4 million in its third quarter.

The Oklahoma City-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 11 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The chemical maker posted revenue of $109.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LXU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LXU

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.